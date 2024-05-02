Hardship: Nigerians Will Spend At Least ₦982 Naira Each To Eat An Healthy Meal – NBS Reveals

A new report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has highlighted a significant rise in the cost of a healthy diet across Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the national average reached ₦982 in March 2024, a 4.7% increase from the ₦938 recorded in February. This demonstrates the ongoing economic pressures facing Nigerian households.

“The National average Cost of a Healthy Diet was N982 in March 2024. This is 4.7% higher than the amount recorded in February 2024, which was N938,” the report reads.

Released on the official website of the statistics bureau, the report sheds light on the financial challenges posed by dietary expenses amid broader economic constraints, including the recent removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of the exchange rate under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

This financial strain is particularly noteworthy as it coincides with the government’s adjustment of the national minimum wage to ₦70,000, announced during the Workers’ Day celebrations.

Despite this increase, labour unions have expressed dissatisfaction, arguing that the wage adjustment fails to address the stark economic realities that Nigerians face daily.

The NBS report is a crucial indicator of the cost-of-living adjustments necessary for maintaining a basic standard of health, serving as a barometer for the economic policy responses required to alleviate the hardships experienced by many Nigerians.

The persistent rise in the cost of a healthy diet underscores the need for comprehensive strategies to stabilize and potentially reduce food prices while ensuring that wage adjustments reflect the actual cost of living increases.