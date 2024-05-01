Obaseki Opens Up On Reason For Approving ₦70,000 Minimum Wage

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has on Wednesday disclosed the reason for approving a new minimum wage of ₦70,000 for civil servants in the state.

The governor explained that he decided to increase the wage of workers from ₦40,000 monthly to ₦70,000 monthly due to the economic hardship plaguing the nation.

Obaseki disclosed this on Wednesday during the May Day celebration at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

He stated that his administration was aware of the people’s suffering and would not ignore the situation.

According to him, “Two days ago, I announced that we have raised the minimum wage in Edo State from ₦40,000 monthly to ₦70,000 monthly, an increase of over 75 per cent.

“This is because we know and feel the hardship which most of you experience daily.

“For almost a year now fuel subsidy have been removed, exchange rates are more than double and food prices have gone above the roof to the extent that you can barely buy those things that you used to buy for yourself and family.

“We are empathetic government, we cannot say we do not know, and if we know we cannot sit down and do nothing about it. That is one of the reasons that we said, even though it will be a strain on us, we should do what is expected by increasing the minimum wage.”

Obaseki assured workers in the state employment that the ₦70,000 minimum wage is within what the state government can afford.

He added that if the Federal Government decides to approve a minimum wage higher than ₦70,000 and make funds available to states that they have been saving from the removal of fuel subsidy, the Edo State government will adjust its minimum wage to that of the Federal Government.