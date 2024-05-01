NFF Announces Full Fixtures, Dates, and Venues Of Women’s Federation Cup Round Of 32

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has announced the venues and dates for the women’s President Federation Cup Round of 32 fixtures.

The 2024 Women’s President Federation Cup Round of 32 will commence on May 8 and end on May 9, 2024.

In a letter sent to all the participating clubs and state FA secretaries, the NFF listed out the time in which each of the 16 fixtures will kick-off.

One of the biggest games in the round of 32 fixtures involves the reigning women’s President Federation Cup winners, Bayelsa Queens and Bright Future Queens of Enugu. The game will take place at the prestigious Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on May 8.

Another fixture to watch out for is between Runners-up Rivers Angels and Ekiti Queens. The game will take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, on May 9.

Enugu State will host two classic games – Nasarawa Amazons vs Suit De Queens, and Dannaz Ladies vs Mighty Jets.

Below are all the 16 fixtures for the women’s President Federation Cup Round of 32:

Bayelsa Queens (Bayelsa) Vs Bright Future Queens (Enugu) – Uyo – 08/05/24 – 4 pm

Nasarawa Amazons (Nasarawa) Vs Suit De Queens (Oyo) – Enugu – 08/05/24 – 4pm

Dannaz Ladies (Lagos) Vs Mighty Jets Mata (Plateau) – Enugu – 08/05/24 – 1 pm

Remo Stars Ladies (Ogun) Vs Oske Leans (Rivers) – Asaba – 08/05/24 – 4 pm

Abia Angels (Abia) Vs Castmong Ladies (Ogun) – Asaba – 08/05/24 – 1pm

Naija Ratels (FCT) Vs ON Youth Academy (FCT) – Lafia – 08/05/24 – 1 pm

Heartland Queens (Imo) Vs Golden Sun (Bayelsa) – Asaba – 09/05/24 – 1 pm

FC Robo Queens (Lagos) Vs Onimang FC (Ondo) – Ibadan – 08/05/24 – 4pm

Kwara Ladies (Kwara) Vs Ahudiya Queens (Abia) – Benin City – 08/05/24 – 1pm

Delta Queens (Delta) Vs Fortress Ladies (Edo) – Akure – 08/05/24 – 4 pm

Sunshine Queens (Ondo) Vs Green Foot (Enugu) – Benin City – 08/05/24 – 4 pm

Plateau United Ladies (Plateau) Vs Honey Badgers (Benue) – Lafia – 08/05/24 – 4 pm

Gallant FC (Kaduna) Vs Osun Babes (Osun) – Auchi – 08/05/24 – 4pm

Confluence Queens (Kogi) Vs Delta Ladies (Delta) – Benin City – 09/05/24 – 4 pm

Edo Queens (Edo) Vs Kada Queens (Kaduna) – Abuja – 08/05/24 – 4 pm

Ekiti Queens (Ekiti) Vs Rivers Angels (Rivers) – Asaba – 09/05/24 – 4 pm.