FG Announces ₦2.75 Billion Compensation For Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has disclosed that the Federal Government is set to pay ₦2.75 Billion in compensation to those affected by the demolition exercise as a result of the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

He said the payment would be made today, Wednesday 1, to property owners affected by the demolition necessary for the construction of the Coastal Highway spanning from channel 0 to channel 3.

Naija News reports he made the disclosure while speaking on Wednesday during a stakeholders meeting held in Lagos State.

More compensation is expected to be paid in the coming days.

The Minister also took to a jibe at the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, asking him to publicly apologise for comments made about the Lagos-calabar coastal highway.

Lagos-Calabar Highway: ‘You Demolished Houses, Refused To Pay Compensation’ – Tinubu’s Aide Hits Peter Obi

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has slammed the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, over his comment on the demolition of businesses and residences in the designated right of way to commence the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project.

Naija News reported that Peter Obi, in a statement via his X handle on Tuesday titled, ‘Lagos-Calabar Highway: FG adamant on a Misplaced Priority’, described the demolition as insensitive, stressing that lifetime investment and jobs are being destroyed for the sake of the project.

According to the former Governor of Anambra State, the FG is embarking on a job-losing project at a time when unemployment is ravaging the country.

While acknowledging the road’s economic value, Peter Obi noted that insecurity and poverty are rampant and placing the Lagos-Calabar Highway project over other urgent necessities will be a misplaced priority.

Reacting, Onanuga, in a post via X, described Peter Obi as an incurable hypocrite, stressing that he demolished houses to build roads during his tenure as Anambra State Governor.

According to Onanuga, Peter Obi demolished houses and refused to pay compensation to residents. However, he is attacking President Bola Tinubu’s government for demolishing structures standing in the path of the Lagos-Calabar highway project.