Don’t Settle For ₦70,000 Minimum Wage – APC Chieftain Tells Nigerian Workers

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, Olugbenga Edema, has charged Nigerian workers not to settle for a ₦70,000 minimum wage and suggested raising the country’s minimum wage to ₦250,000 monthly.

Naija News reports that Edema, who was once a governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, made this call in a speech addressing the economic challenges faced by workers across Nigeria, especially in light of the May Day celebrations.

Highlighting the hard work and dedication of Nigerian workers, Edema expressed concern over the adequacy of the current minimum wage amidst escalating living costs.

“On this May Day, we must recognize our workforce’s invaluable contributions. It is crucial that we reflect the harsh economic realities in their wages to ensure their welfare,” he stated.

Edema’s proposal comes at a time when discussions around wage adjustments have become increasingly urgent among labor circles.

He criticized the existing ₦70,000 minimum wage as insufficient, arguing that it does not align with the economic pressures that workers endure daily. According to him, no worker should settle for such an amount when the cost of living continues to rise dramatically.

The governorship aspirant outlined that the proposed ₦250,000 minimum wage, calculated at the rate of ₦1,250 to a dollar, is necessary to provide a decent standard of living and keep up with the economic realities faced by the country’s workers.