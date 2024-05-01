86 Rooms Where Tenants Pay ₦250,000 A Year Uncovered In Lagos

86 partitioned rooms, sized 10×10 and 12×10, where tenants reportedly pay N250,000 per annum, have been uncovered under the Dolphin Estate Bridge, Ikoyi, on Lagos Island.

Naija News reports that Lagos State’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known in a terse statement via his X handle on Wednesday.

Wahab stated that the enforcement team of Lagos State’s Ministry of Environment and Water Resources had successfully removed all structures, including a container utilised for various illegal activities, from beneath the Dolphin Estate bridge.

He wrote, “A total number of 86 rooms, partitioned into 10×10 and 12×10, and a container used for different illegal activities were discovered under the Dolphin Estate Bridge.

“They have all been removed by the enforcement team of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources”

Similarly, Kunle Rotimi-Akodu, a Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a post on his X page, also confirmed the eviction of squatters over illegal settlements and environmental violations.

Rotimi-Akodu mentioned that 23 individuals were arrested during the eviction, which was carried out by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, popularly known as KAI.

He wrote, “Squatters dwelling under the bridge leading from inward Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi were evicted today Tuesday, 30th of April, 2024 by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps LAGESC (aka KAI).

“These people created their illegal settlement under the bridge, thereby exposing the critical infrastructure to impending destruction. 23 persons have so far been arrested and MoE/KAI will continue to monitor the place. The law will take its course.

“Continuation of the removal of abode under Dolphin bridge. 11 more persons were arrested. It is important to note that wood materials were used to construct the shelters, some occupants used gas cylinders, and some had stored fuel for their generators, these are recipes for disaster.”