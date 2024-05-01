₦70,000 Minimum Wage In Edo State Is An Aberration – NLC Chieftain

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Lagos State, Ismail Adejumo, has described the ₦70,000 minimum wage recently announced by Governor Lucky Obaseki in Edo State as an aberration.

The NLC official stated that no state government has the powers to unilaterally announce a minimum wage.

Naija News recalls Governor Obaseki on Monday, increased the minimum wage for workers in Edo State from ₦40,000 to ₦70,000.

The governor stated that the increased minimum wage would take effect from May 1, 2024.

He made the announcement at the commissioning of the newly built ultra-modern Labour House secretariat complex for labour unions in the State, along Temboga Road, Ikpoba-Hill, Benin City.

But reacting to the development on Wednesday during an interview with Arise Television, Adejumo said what the Governor did is a mere distraction.

He urged Obaseki to allow the national tripartite committee on the new minimum wage set up by the federal government to make a pronouncement.

Adejumo said, “Minimum wage is a universal law and no state can pronounce a minimum wage, it’s an aberration.

“What happened in Edo state is just a kind of distraction to us because they’re trying to spite the government to know where they’re going.”