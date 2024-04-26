BBNaija Ifuennada Opens Up About Relationship Breakup Over Premarital S*x

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Iheme Faith Uloma, popularly known as Ifuennada, shared that her refusal to engage in premarital sex led to the end of a relationship.

Naija News reports that the reality star boldly expressed her stance against premarital sex in a video posted on her Instagram page.

She captioned the video, “I’ll always say no to premarital s*x even if it breaks my heart. God over man.”

Ifuennada shared that her partner humiliated and disrespected her due to her stance against premarital sex, as she revealed in another post.

Despite the pain, the reality TV star reiterated that she focuses on pleasing God rather than pursuing earthly relationships, putting her trust in His divine plans.

Ifuennada wrote, “Because of my new life, I lost a relationship I invested so much of myself in. In fact, I was humiliated, mocked, and disrespected by this person.

“I’m not gonna lie, I was deeply hurt, but I’ll never choose man over God.

“My goal is to live a life that pleases God no matter who or what I have to say goodbye to.

“God’s plans for me are far better and greater than anything l or anyone could offer me. Jeremiah 29:11”