Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 25th April, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 25th April 2024.

The PUNCH: Prices of essential food items have gone up by at least 30 per cent between December and April in at least eight states, according to surveys by our correspondents. The development has made consumers groan, saying the hikes in the prices of goods have affected their budgets.

Vanguard: There are strong indications that the power supply crisis plaguing the country may persist for a longer time as Electricity Distribution Companies, DisCos, and the generation companies, GenCos, are battling with outdated, obsolete networks, inadequate maintenance of equipment, and dilapidated generation machinery, causing below optimal capacity utilization.

ThisDay: President Bola Tinubu has charged the judicial arm of government to embark on reforms that would ensure a functional justice system that would support a rapidly growing economy, guarantee basic human and political rights of individuals as well as provide security and justice to all Nigerians.

The Nation: A Consumer Credit Scheme to put money in the pockets of Nigerians, boost manufacturing and stimulate economic growth has been rolled out by the Federal Government. Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale yesterday announced the beginning of the plan following its approval by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Daily Trust: Fuel queues have resurfaced in many parts of the country even as motorists lament the hike in the price of the premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petroleum. Checks by our correspondents in Abuja, Kano, Kaduna and Lagos revealed that there were unusually long queues in most filling stations.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.