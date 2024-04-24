Youths Protest Over Planned Arrest Of Yahaya Bello By EFCC

Some youths in Kogi State have protested over the planned arrest of former Governor Yahaya Bello by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports that the anti-graft commission is prosecuting the former Kogi governor over alleged N80.2 billion naira fraud.

The youths, under the auspices of the Coalition of Civil Society for Democracy and Africa Youths, Coalition for Justice, took to the streets in Kogi in their numbers and barricaded the Lokoja-Abuja highway.

They were seen carrying banners with various inscriptions, “President Tinubu, call EFCC to order”, “EFCC stop witch hunting”, “Yahaya Bello remains a responsible citizen”, among others.

Addressing journalists in Lokoja, the Convener of the coalition, Richard Otitoleke, said the groups were on ground in defence of the rule of law and democratic governance.

He called for caution and adherence to the rule of law in Bello’s trial and accused the EFCC of engaging in the media trial of the former governor.

Otitoleke described the rule of law as the hallmark of a democratic society, stressing that an interim restraining order of the court of competent jurisdiction clearly states that the former governor should not be invited, arrested, or prosecuted pending the determination of the issue concerning his human rights.

He called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently examine the activities of the EFCC to ensure that their operations are professional in accordance with the extant law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.