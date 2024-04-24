Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 24th April, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 24th April 2024.

The PUNCH: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission may prosecute 300 forex racketeers trading on a peer-to-peer platform outside the financial regulations. The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, who gave this indication during an interactive programme with editors and bureau chiefs in Abuja on Tuesday, revealed that the accounts were frozen following a court order on Monday.

Vanguard: Professor of Human Rights and Gender Law, Yinka Olomojobi was shot dead last week Friday by suspected kidnappers at Iperu Remo, Ogun state. Unaware that he would lose his life in the hands of kidnappers, the Babcock University lecturer in this interview, raised concerns on the dire security situation in the country and adviced that government must be firm and resolute in punishing kidnappers and terrorists to serve as deterrent to others.

ThisDay: Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, yesterday, went the extra mile to clear insinuations surrounding the impending trial of the former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, saying he personally spoke to the ex-governor and assured him requisite courtesies would be extended to him.

The Nation: Immediate-past Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika has been arrested. He is due to face charges alongside his brother, Abubakar, following an investigation into alleged N8.06 billion fraud during his tenure.

Daily Trust: A former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, was yesterday arrested and taken into custody by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over its ongoing probe on the botched Nigeria Air project, Daily Trust reports. Apart from the project, Sirika was still being grilled at the time of filing this report last night over alleged conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of public funds to the tune of N80.06bn, and contract inflation when he held sway at the aviation ministry, credible sources said.

