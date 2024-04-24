“I Hope We Find A Miracle” – Celine Dion Gives Update On Her Sickness

Ailing Canadian superstar singer, Celine Dion, has disclosed she is hoping for a miracle regarding her health condition.

The 56-year-old singer says she’s hoping scientific research finds a way to cure her sickness but for now, she’s learning to live with it and taking one day at a time.

Naija News reports Dion, who suffers from a rare neurological disorder known as Stiff Person Syndrome, gave the update in an interview as the cover star of Vogue France’s May edition.

The sickness causes stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs, with noise or emotional distress known to trigger spasms, but Dion, who first announced her condition in December 2022, told the magazine she was “well” but that her condition requires “a lot of work.”

“Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy,” she said.

“I haven’t beat the disease, as it’s still within me and always will be. I hope that we’ll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it,” she said.

Asked about the possibility of returning to stage, the singer, who was forced to cancel a string of shows scheduled for 2023 and 2024, said she’s unsure as her body may not be strong enough.

“I don’t know… My body will tell me,” she said.

Dion made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards in February, when she presented the Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift.

She also announced in January that she would make a feature-length documentary about her condition to help increase public awareness.