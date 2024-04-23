APC State Chairmen Take Stand On Ganduje’s Chairmanship

The Forum of All Progressives Congress State (APC) Chairmen, have passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Naija News gathered that the delegation of 37 state party chairmen, on Tuesday, gave the endorsement during a solidarity visit to the secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The party chairmen pledged their allegiance to the embattled national chairman.

The acting chairman of the forum and Lagos APC chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, while addressing party members present said they were solidly behind Ganduje and would defend him against external aggression.

He said, “We are here to let you know that you remain the captain of the ship. After all, those who made the announcement were not even known to the party in the first place

“We will not allow you to be embarrassed like former chairmen of the party.

“What they wanted to do was a coup. But the coup has failed. We are here to show that we are solidly behind you anytime any day.”

The development comes a day after a high court in Kano State, vacated a previous court order that affirmed the suspension of Ganduje, from the party.

Judge Usman Na’Abba who initially upheld the suspension, vacated his earlier verdict and set April 30 to hear the case.