After Ihedioha, Another Prominent PDP Chieftain Resigns From Position

The Zonal Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Southeast, Engr. Augustine Elochukwu Okeke, has resigned from his position within the party, citing personal reasons.

Naija News reports that the announcement came on Monday in a formal resignation letter addressed to Chief Ali Odefa, the National Vice Chairman of the PDP in the Southeast zone.

In his letter dated April 23, 2024, Okeke expressed his decision to step down from his role, thanking the zonal committee members for their cooperation during his tenure.

“Due to personal reasons, I hereby resign from office as the zonal publicity secretary of the PDP, southeast zone. Do convey my warm felicitations to the members of the Zonal Working Committee. Yours in Service,” Okeke wrote.

The letter was also copied to the PDP’s National Secretary, the Imo State PDP Chairman, and the PDP’s Zonal Secretary for the Southeast zone, ensuring that all relevant party officials were informed of his departure.

Okeke’s resignation comes at a critical time for the PDP.

The party is gearing up for upcoming electoral challenges and seeking to consolidate its base in the Southeast, a region that has shown fluctuating loyalty in recent elections.

His departure may prompt a reshuffle of roles within the zonal committee as the party looks to fill the vacancy left by his exit.

The letter did not disclose details on the specific personal reasons for Okeke’s resignation, and he has not provided further comments. Party officials have yet to release a formal statement regarding his resignation or announce any immediate plans for his replacement.

This development comes a few hours after Emeka Ihedioha, a party Bigwig, announced his resignation from the PDP.