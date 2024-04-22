Tinubu Attends African Counter-Terrorism Summit In Abuja (Video)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, declared open the High-Level African Counter-Terrorism meeting.

Naija News reports that the meeting is taking place at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in Abuja.

Recall that the presidency had in a statement on Sunday said Nigeria, with the support of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), is organizing a high-level African counter-terrorism summit under the theme, ‘Strengthening Regional Cooperation and Institution Building to Address the Evolving Threat of Terrorism’, in Abuja, from April 22 to April 23.

It stated that the objective of the summit is to enhance multilateral counter-terrorism cooperation and reshape the international community’s collective response to terrorism in Africa while emphasizing the importance of African-led and African-owned solutions.

The presidency disclosed tha the summit will provide a platform to review the nature and severity of the threat of terrorism on the continent, with a view to agreeing on concrete strategic priorities and measures to address this scourge.

It also added that the summit will foster deeper regional collaboration, enhancing the institutional capacity of member states and facilitating the exchange of best practices and knowledge to combat the multifaceted threat of terrorism in Africa

Special guests at this high-level security summit include the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov; and the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ms Amina Mohammed.

Others are the President of the Republic of Benin, H.E Patrice Talo, President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Akufo-Addo, and President H.E Faure Gnassingbe of the Republic of Togo.

Also present are Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, HM @YusufTugga, Mauritius Minister of National Defence, General Hanana Hanana, and Moussa Faki Mahmat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

