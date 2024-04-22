Teenagers Who Plant Explosive For Boko Haram Surrender To Military

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Sector 3, has announced that two individuals, 19-year-old Abubakar Mohammed (alias Garba) and 13-year-old Bana Modu, who were planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for Boko Haram , have turned themselves in.

The Chief Military Public Information-Ndjamena, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, said the surrender took place on Sunday in Monguno Government Area of Borno State.

The decision to surrender was influenced by the recent success of Operation NASHRUL SALAM, which employed non-kinetic tactics, particularly effective psychological operations, in combating terrorism.

Among the items recovered from them were two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), two mobile phones, and ₦53,000.

He said it represented a notable triumph in the ongoing endeavour to dismantle Boko Haram operations in the region.

Col. Abdullahi said, “During a preliminary investigation, Mohammed and Modu revealed they had been ordered to plant IEDs along roads, Doron Baga and Fish Dam in Baga, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

“Instead of carrying out their mission, they decided to abandon their task, escape with the IEDs and surrender to the MNJTF.

“Their decision was influenced by the MNJTF recently concluded Operation NASHRUL SALAM, a non-kinetic operation and sector’s personal engagement strategy with relevant sources, showcasing the effectiveness of psychological operations in the fight against terrorism.

“Items recovered from them include two IEDs, two mobile phones, and a sum of ₦53,000 only from Mohammed and Modu.

“This development underscores the MNJTF’s commitment to encouraging other terrorists hiding in the Lake Chad islands to come out, surrender and lay down their arms, in a bid to achieve sustainable peace in the region.“

Col. Abdullahi emphasized that the MNJTF remained steadfast in its mission to restore peace and normalcy to the Lake Chad Basin.