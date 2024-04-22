See Final Results Of Ondo APC Guber Primary Election

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the forthcoming November 16 governorship election in the state.

The Chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee and Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo, made this announcement on Monday morning in Akure, the state capital.

Ododo said Aiyedatiwa clinched the APC ticket with a total of 48,569 votes followed by his closest rival, Mayowa Akinfolarin, who trailed behind with 15,343 votes, while Chief Olusola Oke secured the third position with 14,865 votes.

Below is a breakdown of the final results of the election.

Total number of voters – 117922

Total number of accredited voters – 95,178

Total votes cast – 95178

Invalid – Nil

Jimi Odimayo – 490

Omogoroye Judith – 115

Lucky Aiyedatiwa – 48,569

Isaacs Kekemeke – 1045

Soji Ehinlanwo – 492

Olugbenga Edema – 395

Jimoh lbrahim – 9456

Adekojo Funmilayo – 529

Akinfolarin Samuel – – 15343

Wale Akinterinwa – 1952

Olusola Oke – 14,915

Olamide Ohunyeye – 424

Morayo Lebi – 290

Diran lyantan – 348

Prof Dayo Faduyile – 353

Ife Oyedele – 462

1: Ilaje LG

Lucky Aiyedatiwa 2,485

Wale Akinterinwa. 26

Olusola Oke. 2,511

Jimoh Ibrahim 589

2: Ile Oluji/Okeigbo

Jimoh Ibrahim: 282

AIYEDATIWA: 1225

WA: 474

3: Ondo West LG

Jimoh Ibrahim: 2668

Aiyedatiwa: 10610

4: Ese Odo LG

Aiyedatiwa – 298

Akinterinwa – 0

Oke – 147

Jimoh Ibrahim – 174

5: Owo LG

Aiyedatiwa – 2,123

Akinterinwa – 345

Oke – 225

Jimoh Ibrahim – 192

6: Idanre LG

Aiyedatiwa – 1, 579

Akinterinwa – 119

Oke – 225

Jimoh Ibrahim – 120

7: AKOKO NORTH EAST LG

Aiyedatiwa 1, 664

Akinterinwa 135

Oke 138

Jimoh Ibrahim 505

8: AKOKO NORTH WEST LG

Aiyedatiwa 5, 430

Akinterinwa 198

Oke 2, 721

Jimoh Ibrahim 728

9: AKOKO SOUTH EAST LG

Aiyedatiwa 2, 533

Akinterinwa 43

Oke 391

Jimoh Ibrahim 67

10: AKOKO SOUTH WEST LG

Aiyedatiwa – 2, 747

Akinterinwa – 272

Oke – 415

Jimoh Ibrahim – 466

11: No results for IFEDORE LGA due to alleged violence

12: OSE LGA

Aiyedatiwa 1, 091

Akinterinwa 39

Oke 800

Jimoh Ibrahim 267

13: IRELE LG

Aiyedatiwa 1, 203

Akinterinwa 15

Oke 93

Jimoh Ibrahim 139

14: ODIGBO LG

Aiyedatiwa 2, 631

Akinterinwa 114

Oke 138

Jimoh Ibrahim 845

15: AKURE NORTH LG

Aiyedatiwa 2, 860

Akinterinwa 177

Oke 1, 239

Jimoh Ibrahim 1, 606

16: AKURE SOUTH LG

Aiyedatiwa 3, 265

Akinterinwa 86

Oke 328

Jimoh Ibrahim 294

17 OKITIPUPA LG

Aiyedatiwa 1, 622

Akinterinwa 27

Oke 1, 571

Jimoh Ibrahim 109

18: ONDO EAST LG

Aiyedatiwa 4, 803

Akinterinwa 141

Oke 1, 171

Jimoh Ibrahim 406