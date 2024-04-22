Connect with us

Politics

See Final Results Of Ondo APC Guber Primary Election

Published

on

at

6:04 AM

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the forthcoming November 16 governorship election in the state.

The Chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee and Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo, made this announcement on Monday morning in Akure, the state capital.

Ododo said Aiyedatiwa clinched the APC ticket with a total of 48,569 votes followed by his closest rival, Mayowa Akinfolarin, who trailed behind with 15,343 votes, while Chief Olusola Oke secured the third position with 14,865 votes.

Below is a breakdown of the final results of the election.

Total number of voters – 117922
Total number of accredited voters – 95,178
Total votes cast – 95178
Invalid – Nil

Jimi Odimayo – 490
Omogoroye Judith – 115
Lucky Aiyedatiwa – 48,569
Isaacs Kekemeke – 1045
Soji Ehinlanwo – 492
Olugbenga Edema – 395
Jimoh lbrahim – 9456
Adekojo Funmilayo – 529
Akinfolarin Samuel – – 15343
Wale Akinterinwa – 1952
Olusola Oke – 14,915
Olamide Ohunyeye – 424
Morayo Lebi – 290
Diran lyantan – 348
Prof Dayo Faduyile – 353
Ife Oyedele – 462

1: Ilaje LG

Lucky Aiyedatiwa 2,485
Wale Akinterinwa. 26
Olusola Oke. 2,511
Jimoh Ibrahim 589

2: Ile Oluji/Okeigbo

Jimoh Ibrahim: 282
AIYEDATIWA: 1225
WA: 474

3: Ondo West LG

Jimoh Ibrahim: 2668
Aiyedatiwa: 10610

4: Ese Odo LG

Aiyedatiwa – 298
Akinterinwa – 0
Oke – 147
Jimoh Ibrahim – 174

5: Owo LG

Aiyedatiwa – 2,123
Akinterinwa – 345
Oke – 225
Jimoh Ibrahim – 192

6: Idanre LG

Aiyedatiwa – 1, 579
Akinterinwa – 119
Oke – 225
Jimoh Ibrahim – 120

7: AKOKO NORTH EAST LG

Aiyedatiwa 1, 664
Akinterinwa 135
Oke 138
Jimoh Ibrahim 505

8: AKOKO NORTH WEST LG

Aiyedatiwa 5, 430
Akinterinwa 198
Oke 2, 721
Jimoh Ibrahim 728

9: AKOKO SOUTH EAST LG

Aiyedatiwa 2, 533
Akinterinwa 43
Oke 391
Jimoh Ibrahim 67

10: AKOKO SOUTH WEST LG

Aiyedatiwa – 2, 747
Akinterinwa – 272
Oke – 415
Jimoh Ibrahim – 466

11: No results for IFEDORE LGA due to alleged violence

12: OSE LGA

Aiyedatiwa 1, 091
Akinterinwa 39
Oke 800
Jimoh Ibrahim 267

13: IRELE LG

Aiyedatiwa 1, 203
Akinterinwa 15
Oke 93
Jimoh Ibrahim 139

14: ODIGBO LG
Aiyedatiwa 2, 631
Akinterinwa 114
Oke 138
Jimoh Ibrahim 845

15: AKURE NORTH LG

Aiyedatiwa 2, 860
Akinterinwa 177
Oke 1, 239
Jimoh Ibrahim 1, 606

16: AKURE SOUTH LG
Aiyedatiwa 3, 265
Akinterinwa 86
Oke 328
Jimoh Ibrahim 294

17 OKITIPUPA LG

Aiyedatiwa 1, 622
Akinterinwa 27
Oke 1, 571
Jimoh Ibrahim 109

18: ONDO EAST LG

Aiyedatiwa 4, 803
Akinterinwa 141
Oke 1, 171
Jimoh Ibrahim 406

© 2024 Naija News, a division of Polance Media Inc.
Related Topics:

Ige Olugbenga is a fine-grained journalist. He loves the smell of a good lead and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows.

Advertisement