Peter Obi Lists Various Uncompleted Federal Road Projects Across Nigeria

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has listed various uncompleted federal road projects in the country.

In a series of posts via his official X handle on Monday, Obi expressed concerns over numerous uncompleted roads scattered across the country.

The former Governor of Anambra State said many uncompleted roads have become hazardous death traps and security risks.

He added that it is disheartening to witness the plight of innocent Nigerians who traverse these dilapidated roads under perilous conditions, vulnerable to kidnappers and other dangers.

Obi, therefore, listed some of these roads in various zones of the country below.

1. NORTH-WEST

Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano Road, Sokoto–Funtua–Zaria Road, Kano–Hadejia Road, Kano- Katsina Road, Zaria – Funtua – Shema – Tsafe-Gusau –Talata -Mafara – Sokoto Road, Kano–Kwanar–Danja–Hadejia Road.

2. NORTH-EAST

Kano – Damaturu – Maiduguri Road – Mubi – Maiduguri Road, Nguru – Gashua – Bayamari Road, Gombe – Biu – Numan Road, Dikwa – Marte – Monguno Road, Potiskum – Fika – Bajoga – Gombe – Biu Road, Mayo Belwa – Jada – Ganye – Tongue Road, Tumu – Pindiga – Kashere – Bashar – Wase – Wamba – Nassarawa Road.

3. NORTH-CENTRAL

Abuja – Lokoja – Okene- Auchi – Benin Road, Ilorin – Jebba Road Kabba – Omuaran Road, Suleja – Minna Road, Makurdi – Gboko – Yandev – Katsina-Ala Road, Buruku Bridge across Katsina River.

4. SOUTH-WEST

Lagos – Badagry Road, Ibadan – Ife – Ilesha – Osogbo Road, Itoikin – Ijebu Ode – Ibadan Road, Ibadan – Ilorin – Jebba – Mokwa – Bokani Junction Road Abeokuta – Ibadan Road, Ikorodu – Shagamu Road, Ado – Igede – Aramoko – Itawure Road Ajasse Ipo – Offa – Erinle – Osun State Border Road.

5. SOUTH-EAST

9th Mile – Oturkpo -Makurdi Road, Enugu -Port Harcourt Road, Onitsha – Awka – Enugu Road, Onitsha – Owerri – Umuahia Road, Bende – Arochukwu – Ohafia Road, Okigwe – Afikpo Road, Nsukka – Obollo Afor Ehamafu – Nkalagu Road, Oba – Nnewi – Okija Road.

6. SOUTH-SOUTH

Benin – Sapele – Warri Road, East-West Road, (Warri – Kaiama – Ahoada – Port Harcourt – Eket – Oron) Yenegoa Road, Junction – Kolo – Otuoke Road, Sapele – Agbor – Ewu Road, Benin – Akure – Ore – Ife Road Ikot Ekpene – Aba – Owerri Road, – Jattau – Fugar – Agenebode Road, Bodo – Bonny Road with Bridge across Opobo Channel, Port Harcourt – Onne Road, – Agbor – Sakpoba – Ogharefe Road, Odukpani Junction – Itu – Ikot Ekpene – Umuahia Road.

Obi said the Federal Ministry of Works 2024 capital budget of N892,461,262,656.00, additional funding from multilateral loan projects of N94,828,535,243.00, alongside other expected contributions from sources like the China-Exim Bank and the World Bank, will not be enough for serious work and completion of all the critical roads.