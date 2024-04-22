Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 22nd April, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 22nd April 2024.

The PUNCH: About N531.4bn of the Central Bank of Nigeria intervention funds remains unused in the coffers of nine Deposit Money Banks in the country, findings by The PUNCH have shown. This came on the heels of the suspension of all CBN intervention funds by the incumbent governor of the apex bank, Olayemi Cardoso.

Vanguard: Manufacturers of consumer goods are counting their losses to high cost of raw materials due to inflation and exchange rate volatility, which resulted to N266 billion loss in 2023, from profit of 320.5 billion in 2022, a development which would likely keep the prices of goods high in the months ahead despite positive trends in exchange rate in recent weeks.

The Nation: Ondo State Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa was announced early this morning as the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16 governorship election. The election in 203 wards across the 18 local governments was held on Saturday, except in Okitipupa Local Government, which was held yesterday afternoon.

Daily Trust: At least 2,583 people were killed and 2,164 kidnapped in the first quarter of this year, a data from Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited, a security risk management and intelligence company based in Abuja, has shown. The data, which recorded the number of killings and abductions across the country from January to March, showed that 80 percent of the killings and 94 percent of the abductions occurred in the North.

