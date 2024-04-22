Ganduje Stole State Funds, Used BDCs To Change Naira To Dollars – Kano Anti-graft Agency

The Chairman of the Kano state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCCAC), Muhuyi Magaji, has said the former Governor of the State, Abdullahi Ganduje, allegedly stole billions of state funds.

The PCCAC chairman disclosed that the anti-corruption commission has traced N51.3 billion allegedly diverted by Ganduje while he was in office.

In an interview on Arise TV on Sunday, Magaji said the funds traced by the commission were half of the over N100 billion meant for Local Government in the state.

He said, “The monies were channelled to different local government accounts. They then met with local government staff to create false expenditures with a payment voucher and then diverted the money through a third party.

“We traced a lot of the diverted funds to various individual accounts at the single market and subsequently took the money in cash to the state government house with someone stationed with a counting machine.

“After that, they changed it to dollars and then took it to certain individuals. We have a bureau de change who will testify that money was sent to him and how it was changed to dollars.

“We have been able to trace over N51.3 billion based on confessional statements and how they were diverted. What we are tracking is well over N100 billion.”

Majagi also revealed that about 200 people confessed to how the Ganduje-led administration directed them to pad up their expenditure.

He added: “About 200 people confessed to the commission that they took this money and ‘this money that they asked us to write, we purchased a car for hospital, we purchased antigenic drugs…’ it’s all lies.

“We had it and we didn’t even see the money. We only produced the premium. But the cashier confessed to the commission that this money, we have taken it to so-and-so person and that person was invited by the commission.

“He equally confessed that, yes, this person take it to so-and-so. So this is one. We established N51.3 billion.

“So as I’m talking to you now, we have cogent and verifiable evidence that we are taking to court on this case.”