Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 22nd April 2024

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1290 and sell at N1297 on Sunday 21st April 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has said the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has not borrowed from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) since assuming office.

Edun made this known on Thursday during an interaction with journalists following a meeting with investors at the ongoing Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington DC, United States.

Addressing concerns about liquidity oversupply in the system, Edun affirmed the government’s commitment to employing ‘Ways and Means’ to tackle the issue.

He emphasised the collaborative efforts between fiscal and monetary authorities to combat inflation and stabilise prices, highlighting the objective of lowering interest rates to facilitate affordable borrowing for investors and drive economic recovery.

Underscoring the coordinated approach to address inflation and exchange rate stability, Edun said: “We will pin down Ways and Means to alleviate the pressure of excess money in the system.”