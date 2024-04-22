Armed Men Abduct UNN Final Year Student

A final-year student of Combined Social Sciences at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, John Udochukwu Elekwachi, has reportedly been abducted by armed men.

Naija News learnt Elekwachi, a campus blogger, was picked up by the unidentified armed men in the middle of the night, a few days after he completed his final year examination.

Elekwachi’s elder sister, Uchendu, in an interview with Punch, said she got a distress call that her brother was taken away by some men who stormed his lodge with four Hilux and one Jeep.

She expressed concern about the incident, noting that the family had not received any update regarding the victim’s whereabouts.

Uchendu said, “I was in Port Harcourt on Tuesday when they called me. The landlady said some unknown men came to my brother’s lodge with four Hilux and one Jeep by 3 a.m., and took him away on Monday. Since then, we have not heard from him, and those people have not called since then.

“I have gone to report in various places. We went to the Enugu State Criminal Investigation Department, the Department of Security Services, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to make complaints, but they said he was not there. I have not been myself since then.”

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the Executive Council of the combined Social Sciences Students Association (Comssa), UNN chapter, in a statement co-signed by the President, Okonkwo Richard, and the General Secretary, Obolo Mmesoma, said they are working with concerned authorities to ensure the victim’s safe return.

The statement partly reads,” It is with concern that we announce that our classmate, Elekwachi John U (John El), has been reported missing. He was last seen on April 15, 2024, at his lodge in the Green House.

“An eyewitness gave an alleged account of John being taken away by armed men who arrived with four Hilux trucks, but the name of the agency was not disclosed.

“We are working closely with the authorities and John’s family to ensure his safe return. If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please, contact UNN security or any federal agency immediately.”