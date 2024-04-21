Yahaya Bello: Stop EFCC From Engaging In Shameful Actions – Coalition Tells Tinubu

Youths of Ebiraland under the aegis of Ebiraland Youths Coalition have claimed that there are people in high places planning to put the immediate past Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, in harm’s way.

The group called on the Federal Government to ensure that nothing happened to Bello.

Speaking via a press statement signed by its Coordinator, Fache Onimisi Moses, the group said that those conniving against the former governor were planning to ridicule the entire people of Ebiraland.

They insisted that the withdrawal of Bello’s security details not minding the subsisting Court order restraining EFCC from arresting him, showed that there were powerful people against the governor.

“The action of the Police and DSS has now made the former governor vulnerable and the youths of our land will be left with no other options than to defend our own even if it’s with our bare hands if the harassments continue unabated,” the Ebira youths declared.

Speaking further, they urged President Bola Tinubu to stop the unwarranted harassment of the former governor by EFCC which itself is a creation of the law.

It noted that if the commission felt dissatisfied with the restraining order given to the former governor by the State high court, it could use all legal means available to it to vacate the order rather than engaging in its “current shameful actions”.

The Coalition also advised some youths of the other ethnic groups in the state to be mindful of how they use social media to malign Bello and his ethnic group, adding that their actions were capable of truncating the peace currently enjoyed in the state.