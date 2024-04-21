Ondo APC Governorship Primary Election Continues Today – Ododo

The ongoing governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State is set to continue on Sunday, according to the Kogi State Governor and chairman of the seven-member committee overseeing the exercise, Usman Ododo.

Governor Ododo announced late Saturday that the election committee has resolved to proceed with voting across all 13 wards of Okitipupa Local Government Area.

In a formal statement issued by his office, Governor Ododo outlined the committee’s plans to ensure the completion of the primary election, emphasizing the importance of a smooth and transparent process.

The decision to continue the primaries follows meticulous preparations by the APC’s national leadership to foster a fair and orderly selection process for their gubernatorial candidate.

This move is part of a broader effort by the APC to strengthen democratic processes within the party and address any challenges that have arisen in earlier stages of the primary.

The statement reads, “Having received reports of the primary election from the 203 Wards in the 18 Local Governments of Ondo State, the Primary election Committee has decided that election will be conducted in all the 13 Wards of Okitipupa Local Government with total validated registered members of 9,515 because of validated reports that the exercise did not hold in the Local government due to late arrival of materials and personnel as a result of logistics challenges.

“Election in Okitipupa Local Government shall be conducted 12 noon on Sunday 21st April 2024.

“The final collation of the results will be done thereafter.”

The announcement comes amid protests by some of the governorship hopefuls over the conduct of the election.

While some have demanded the cancellation of the election, others alleged irregularities in the process.

Olusola Oke, Olugbenga Edema, Wale Akinterinwa, Dayo Faduyile and Jimi Odimayo are among the governorship hopefuls who have kicked against the conduct of the exercise.

Despite the criticism and controversies surrounding the primary election, the Kogi state governor said the process was transparent.