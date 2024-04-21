Odimayo Reacts To Ondo APC Governorship Primary Election

An Ondo State governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jimi Odimayo, has rejected the conduct of the party’s primary election.

Naija News reported that the election held on Saturday across the 18 council areas of the state was characterised by protests, violence and irregularities.

In a statement on Saturday by the spokesman of his Campaign Council, Victor Adedeji, Odimayo called for the cancellation of the primary election over irregularities and violence that characterised the conduct of the poll.

The governorship aspirant said the election’s conduct contravened the party’s core tenets, adding that there were no polls in 233 wards in the state.

Odimayo alleged that voters were prevented by suspected thugs loyal to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and his supporters who sought to exercise their franchise were assaulted.

He pointed out “discrepancies” between official communications from the state working committee and purported directives from the governor to the national working committee (NWC).

Odimaayo also urged President Bola Tinubu and the APC leadership to investigate the situation in Ondo state and call for a fresh election with transparency, fairness, and justice.

He emphasised the party’s integrity and urged stakeholders to prioritise the APC and Ondo state’s collective interests by ensuring fair chances for all aspirants and upholding democratic ideals.