Law Student Arrested For Defaming DPO On Facebook

Operatives of the Bauchi Police Command have apprehended a 34-year-old final-year student of Law at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria for alleged harassment and defamation of character on Facebook.

The suspect known as Usman Adamu, was accused of defaming a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the State, CSP Danladi Mohammed, on his Facebook page.

According to a statement by the the spokesman of the Bauchi State Police Command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil on Saturday, Adamu confessed that he made the online publication based on hearsay and without having in-depth knowledge of the situation.

The statement read, “A complaint was received by Burra Divisional Police Headquarters on April 2, 2024, about an incident that occurred on the same date at about 1200hrs.

“One Abdulmumuni Liman, alias Kwakiya of Kyata village via the same Burra District, invited some members of a volunteer group popularly known as “Babeli,” led by one Yahaya Zomo from Toro LGA, Bauchi State to the Dangarfa village.

“The complainant alleged that Abdulmumuni Liman assaulted and inflicted various degrees of injuries on him over a land dispute.

“The detectives visited the crime scene and took the victims to General Hospital, Burra for treatment. To further the investigation and unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident, the Divisional Police Officer invited the suspect (Abdulmumuni Liman) for questioning over his action, but he vehemently dishonored the invitation.”

The PPRO added, “The suspect’s action also sparked an outcry that led to a mob mobilising in solidarity with the complainant against the said Abdulmumuni Liman, which escalated into a physical confrontation between the two sides.”

He said the situation was promptly resolved by a team of policemen, led by the DPO, and suspects were arrested during the ensuing melee and transferred to Ningi Area Command for further investigation as directed by the Commissioner of Police.

According to SP Wakil, to prevent misinformation and its consequences to the peace and security of the community, Usman Abdulmumin’s son was arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a discreet investigation alongside other suspects involved.

He stated that Usman disclosed that he made the online publication based on hearsay and without having in-depth knowledge of what had transpired in his father’s case, while regretting his action, and asked the authorities and the DPO in particular for forgiveness.

The apology published on Adamu Facebook page on April 8, 2024 prior to his arrest partly reads: “We all make mistakes. It matters not what profession is your calling, what faith, or law you adhere to, what color is your skin, or what gender you are, or where you are born, or by whom, the level of your education, past experiences, and all of sorts. As long as you are a human being, you must make mistakes. Infallibility is to God, fallibility is to human beings….

“I write here specifically to say that I sincerely apologize to the D.P.O. I said so many things that I feel utterly sorry about, and here I am as a human being capable of not always doing things- making mistakes- to say that everyone that came across my write-up should disregard them.”