Kwara Govt Probe Poisonous Meat Sale Allegation

The Kwara State Government has swiftly responded to alarming reports about the sale of potentially poisoned meat at Mandate Market in Ilorin, following the mysterious death of 33 cows.

Naija News reports that the state government issued an urgent appeal for calm stating that it was taking steps in to manage the situation and prevent any risk to public health.

The Kwara Monitoring Group (KMG) had earlier raised concerns in a statement released on Sunday, April 21, 2024, prompting immediate government action.

The group reported that the deceased cows were suspected to have been poisoned, and alarmingly, the meat was distributed to butchers and potentially sold to unsuspecting consumers.

“It happened along Atere Road (that leads to Al Hikma campus) right inside College of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Ilorin,” the KMG statement detailed.

“It is our prayer that the concerned ministry and agency take appropriate action as nobody knows whose family the poisoned meat could be sold out to in the market,” it added.

In response, the Kwara State Government dispatched a team to the market, led by Commissioners for Health and Agriculture, Dr. Amina El-Imam and Toyosi Thomas Adebayo, respectively.

The team also included key officials from the Ministry of Environment and the Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency, as well as health experts.

A government statement titled “Kwara govt team arrives Mandate market, confiscates suspected beef” outlined the steps taken by the officials.

“Kwara State Government officials and experts have arrived at the Mandate Market in Ilorin to activate measures to protect the public amid rumours of poisoned cow meat,” it stated.

The statement also confirmed that all suspected meat has been confiscated for laboratory tests to verify the claims.

It added, “The government has immediately confiscated all the suspected meats for laboratory tests and confirmation of claims after initial engagements with the Mandate Market stakeholders.”

Authorities have reassured the public, urging calm and patience as they work to establish the veracity of the poisoning claims.