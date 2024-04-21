Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 21st April 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 20th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1220 and sell at N1230 on Saturday 20th April 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Buying Rate N1220 Selling Rate N1230

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Buying Rate N1160 Selling Rate N1161

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

A recent survey has revealed a significant decrease in the prices of paddy across various grain markets in Nigeria, signaling relief as the dry season harvest begins.

Paddy, the unprocessed form of rice still in its husk, is crucial for millers who refine it into consumable rice.

According to Daily Trust, over the past three years, the price for a 100kg bag of paddy fluctuated between ₦9,000 and ₦20,000, influenced by the variety and quality.

However, the prices soared dramatically in the last quarter of 2023, peaking at ₦55,000 to ₦70,000 depending on the location.

This spike in paddy costs contributed directly to the steep rise in rice prices, which escalated to as much as ₦80,000 for a 50kg bag in certain parts of the country.