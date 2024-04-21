APC Speaks On Ganduje’s Fresh Suspension, Make Fresh Demand

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the fresh suspension of the party’s national Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje from the party.

Naija News earlier reported that another APC faction had also suspended Ganduje.

Reacting to the development on Sunday, the chairman and secretary of Ganduje ward in Dawakin Tofa local government of Kano state, Ahmed Muhammed Ganduje and Usaini Jibrinn said no new election was conducted by the state or national body of the APC.

Speaking via a statement made available to Naija News, the duo said the sponsored group could not do their homework properly by using a fake or uncertified headed paper on which they drew a list of non existing party executive.

“To the best of our knowledge, as executive members of Ganduje ward of the APC, there was no new election of new leadership of our party. We remain the same executive of the ward,” the statement added.

The executive members subsequently called on the national body to facilitate the arrest and persecution of the group for impersonators attempting to cause persecution of the group for impersonation.

They also called on party members to disregard such propaganda aimed at disrupting the party.