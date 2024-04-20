Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 20th April, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 20th April 2024

The Nigeria Police Force has detained the female aide-de-camp (ADC) and several other police officers attached to the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, following suspicions of their involvement in aiding his escape from law enforcement.

The detentions occurred at the State Criminal Investigation Department in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as confirmed by senior police sources to Punch.

This action was taken after the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, issued a directive on Thursday night for the immediate withdrawal of these officers from Bello, who is currently embroiled in legal challenges.

The former governor was supposed to be arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at his residence in Abuja on Wednesday but managed to evade capture.

The police sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, indicated that the ADC and the detained officers are under investigation for potentially abetting Bello’s escape, which has led to a significant uproar within security circles.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of board members for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The development was made known in a statement on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to the statement, the President anticipates that all members of the Board of this critical commission will bring to bear their wealth of experience and competence in advancing the commission’s core mandate of developing and regulating a capital market that is dynamic, fair, transparent, and efficient, to bolster investor confidence and contribute immeasurably to the nation’s economic development.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Debo Ologunagba, has said no member is bigger than the party.

Ologunagba stated the party will not hesitate to take disciplinary measures against any member who flout its rules and regulations going forward.

Naija News reports that Ologunagba stated this in an interview with Arise News in Abuja on Friday.

He said although disciplinary measures against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the members of the G5 who frustrated the party during the 2023 general elections were not discussed during the NEC meeting, it doesn’t mean that any individual is bigger than the party.

The Nigerian Army has released the traditional ruler of Ewu Kingdom, Clement Ikolo, after about one month in custody.

Naija News reports the Monarch was released to the Senator representing Delta Central at the National Assembly, Ede Dafinone, who will serve as the surety.

The Spokesman for the Army, Major General Clement Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development, said the decision to hand the traditional ruler to the Senator is based on the fact that there’s nothing establishing his culpability even though no evidence exonerates him yet.

It would be recalled that the traditional ruler of Ewu had surrendered himself to the police after he and several others were declared wanted by the military in connection with the killing of 17 army personnel in Okuama, Delta State on the 14th of March.

He had been in military custody for about a month after the police handed him over to the military following his surrender.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the money laundering charges against former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Mohammed Adoke.

Delivering a ruling on a no-case submission filed by the former AGF, Justice Inyang Ekwo, on Friday, held that the Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission (EFCC) failed to establish a prima facie case against Adoke.

Naija News recalls that the EFCC had charged Adoke and Abubakar Aliyu, a property developer, in 2017 alleging money laundering to the tune of N300 million.

Although there is no mention of the OPL 245 transaction in this case, the same particulars were also charged by the EFCC before Justice Abubakar Kutigi of the FCT high court in 2020.

While the EFCC admitted before Ekwo that it was a mortgage that Adoke took from Unity Bank, it alleged before Kutigi that the money was a bribe from the sale of the oil block by Malabu Oil & Gas Ltd in 2011.

The Presidency has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to settle its internal crisis first before criticising the Bola Tinubu administration.

Recall that the PDP held its 98th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

In a communique issued after the meeting, the PDP NEC expressed concerns over “the ill-implemented policies of the insensitive APC administration, leading to worsening insecurity”.

The PPD NEC also demanded that President Ahmed Tinubu should urgently convene a special National Security Council meeting to proffer a holistic solution and measures to curb the disturbing insecurity in the country.

However, in a statement on Thursday, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga asked the opposition party to address its internal crisis rather than condemn the Tinubu administration.

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has responded to concerns raised about the passport application process, particularly the necessity of providing proof of state of origin.

This clarification aims to alleviate the confusion and frustration expressed by citizens, including a notable comment from Tayo Oviosu on social media.

Oviosu, an entrepreneur, took to Twitter to voice his dissatisfaction with the requirement to secure a letter from one’s state of origin when renewing a passport.

He criticized the policy for being impractical, especially for individuals with minimal connections to their states of origin.

In a statement released on Thursday, the NIS explained that while proof of state of origin is indeed a requirement, applicants are not required to travel to their states to obtain these documents.

The Service emphasized that the policy is designed to streamline the identification process and ensure the authenticity of the applicant’s claims.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dele Alake has threatened to take decisive action against those involved in the illegal extraction of minerals, including uranium, in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

The minister’s resolve follows recent controversies surrounding a viral video showing 15 trucks loaded with what was claimed to be uranium.

In a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, Dr Alake expressed concerns over inconsistencies observed in the accounts provided by mining operators and state mines inspectorate officials.

Naija News reports that the minister emphasized the seriousness of the allegations and assured that a thorough investigation is underway.

President Bola Tinubu has appointed new persons as board members of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

The appointments were confirmed in a statement on Friday from the presidency.

According to the statement, Halima Kyari was named by the President as NAICOM board chairperson.

The founder of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Boniface Aniebonam, has accused the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, of betrayal.

According to him, the former Governor of Kano State and leader the Kwankwasiyya Movement made moves to hijack the party structure, which he described as a betrayal of trust.

Naija News reports that Aniebonam disclosed this during a press conference on Friday in Lagos.

He explained further that he gave Kwankwaso a platform to achieve his political ambition of becoming Nigeria’s president on a platter of gold.

Aniebonam claimed that he personally established and developed the NNPP from 2002 to 2022, at which point Kwankwaso and his associates requested him to represent the party in the upcoming 2023 presidential election.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.