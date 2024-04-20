Security Operatives Kill Suspected Drug Kingpin In Kogi

A suspected drug kingpin, Sumaila Ata, renowned as Summy, has been reportedly neutralized in a recent gun battle with security operatives in Kogi State.

Naija News learnt that security operatives engaged the suspect yesterday (Friday) in Ajaka, Igalamela/Odolu local government area of the state.

Confirming the development, the transition Chairman of the Igalamela/Odolu local government area, Hon. (Barr.) Cosmas Atabor told journalists that there was a serious exchange of gunfire between the suspect and security operatives.

He noted that Summy was fatally shot in the peaceful town of Ajaka within Igalamela/Odolu Local Government.

According to the Tribune, the council chairman said: “This incident casts a shadow over our community’s reputation. Let us pray for the soul of the deceased and for positive change among our youth.

“What truly stands out is that Sumaila Ata had been a target of security agencies, repeatedly evading capture until his demise. On April 19, 2024, the agencies received credible intelligence that he had received a large shipment of illegal drugs for distribution to unsuspecting youths. Swift action was taken to prevent further harm to our community.

“When security agents tracked him down, members of his gang tried to obstruct his arrest, while he attempted to escape on a red motorcycle. During the pursuit, he brandished a weapon, leading to his fatal shooting by the agents. (Attached are images of his motorcycle, weapons, and related evidence).

“While regrettable, this incident underscores the crucial work of our security agencies in combating crime for the well-being of our people.

“I must clarify misinformation spread by Opaluwa Omera alleging that I provided a list of individuals for “liquidation” by security agencies. This is entirely false. The agencies acted based on credible intelligence to apprehend Sumaila Ata. There is no such list. I am committed to peace and non-violence and urge caution in spreading unverified information.”

Atabor again sympathized with the family of the deceased and encouraged them to join the community in eradicating drug-related crimes and other social ills in their community, Kogi State, and Nigeria at large.