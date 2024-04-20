Ondo Primary: ‘We Are Not People Being Spoonfed By Godfathers’ – APC Guber Aspirant Demands Postponement

One of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Olugbenga Edema, has faulted the party’s ongoing primary election under the committee headed by Kogi state governor, Usman Ododo.

Naija News reports that Edeme, during an interview with journalists at the state capital, Akure, accused the committee of irregularities despite promises to ensure prompt distribution of election materials.

Edema noted that party members have come out en mass to cast their vote because they are not people being spoonfed by some godfathers.

The gubernatorial aspirant also alleged that the primary election results had been announced, calling on the party’s leadership to ensure a free and fair process.

He said, “You will recall that at the stakeholders meeting held yesterday, the secretary of the committee that came from Abuja, Ovie Omo-Agege, informed us that the collection of voting materials, which include the membership register and result sheets, will be distributed to the electoral officers whose names were announced to us. He also said accreditation would start at 10 a.m. to be completed at 1 p.m., voting proper would start at 1 p.m. and end at 2 p.m., then the announcement of result.

“As I am talking, the materials have not been sent here, despite waiting since 6 a.m. At about 9:30, the chairman of the committee, the governor of Kogi State, said materials had been distributed. ‘At what time, where?’ Unfortunately for him, the returning and electoral officers of my ward (Mahin ward 2, Ilaje local government) are here without materials for my ward.

“Then he had the effrontery to tell us that materials have been distributed and results have been announced at 10 a.m., when accreditation should start. We asked him questions, and he left us.

“We are not people being spoonfed by some godfathers; we have talked to our people, and they believe in us. All we’re asking is for them to vote, and their vote should count. We are asking the leadership of the party to look into this, and if they are not ready, they should postpone it, so the right thing can be done.”