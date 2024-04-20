Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 20th April, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 20th April 2024.

The PUNCH: The Nigeria Police Force has detained a female police officer who was the aide-de-camp to embattled former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, Saturday PUNCH has learnt. The ADC was arrested alongside other police officers attached to 48-year-old Bello, and is being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Vanguard: There are indications that prices of goods and services may not come down soon despite the speedy appreciation of Naira against major foreign currencies in recent weeks. On Thursday, US Dollars traded for N1,060, about N840 gain against N1,900 to US Dollar peak in February this year. But Vanguard findings show that prices of goods in the market are still on the rise contrary to the general expectations that with the continued positive trend in the exchange rate which started in late February, the market prices and general cost of living should be going down.

Daily Trust: Schools where mass abductions took place in some states in the North have remained shut many months after, raising concern of exacerbating the out-of-school challenge facing the region, Daily Trust Saturday investigations reveal.

Tribune: President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of some Nigerian professionals to the Boards of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). While the President appointed Mr Mairiga Aliyu Katuka as chairman of SEC, Ms Halima Kyari would serve as the chairperson for the NAICOM board.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.