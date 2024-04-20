Mesut Ozil Reveals Why Attention Shifted From El Clasico To Premier League

Former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has revealed that the current state of FC Barcelona has reduced the prestige attached to the El Clasico.

Over the years, the El Clasico (any match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona) is seen as one of the biggest fixtures in the game due to the historic rivalry between the two teams and how the two teams are often star-studded.

But Mesut Ozil who has played in a series of El Clasico from 2010 to 2013 said the rave over the meeting between FC Barcelona and his former club is no longer there because Barca don’t longer have the star power.

Ozil who joined Real Madrid from German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on August 17, 2010, for a fee of €18 million, said the peak of the El Clasico was when coach Pep Guardiola was at the club between 2008 and 2012.

Ahead of the next El Clasico which will take place at the Santiago Bernabéu at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, Ozil told Spanish publication, Marca, that the world’s attention has shifted from the historic game to the Premier League.

“At that time, it was the most important match in world football. Unfortunately for us, Pep’s Barça was perhaps the best in history. It was at another level, certainly different from today’s Barça,” Mesut Ozil said.

“I think that right now worldwide attention is more focused on games like Liverpool-Manchester City or other Premier League duels. Here, I think the Clásico has gone down and that’s a shame.”

He added: “But that’s not Real Madrid’s fault, as they are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the world. The problem is Barça, who have lost potential. Barcelona are struggling; they are trying. They have good players in all positions, but they have had too many injuries this season and maybe they should look a bit more at themselves and their mistakes and stop complaining about the referees all the time.”