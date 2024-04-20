EFCC: Video Of Yahaya Bello’s Wife Dolling Out ₦1 Million To Ex-Governor’s Aides Emerges

As the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) continues to make efforts to arrest former Kogi governor Yahaya Bello, a video of the former governor’s wife dolling out ₦1 million each to the ex-governor’s aides has surfaced on social media.

Naija News on Thursday reported that the EFCC declared Yahaya Bello wanted after the governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo prevented operatives of the anti-graft agency from arresting him on Wednesday.

In a circular issued to journalists, the anti-graft agency urged Nigerians with knowledge of the former governor’s whereabouts to immediately report to the commission or the nearest police station

“Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, is wanted by the EFCC for offences relating to economic and financial crimes to the tune of ₦80.2 bn.

“Anybody with information as to his whereabouts should report immediately to the commission or the nearest police station,” the notice read.

The former governor was also placed on a watch list and in a no-fly list to prevent him from leaving the country through any land, air, or sea borders.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) requested that all the security agencies in the country place Bello on a watchlist and a no-flight zone.

Granting the request and circulating the EFCC directive, the NIS, in the circular signed by the Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, DS Umar, for the Comptroller-General, Kemi Nandap, directed its area and zonal commands to arrest Bello if seen.

See Video Below: