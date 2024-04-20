Customs Intercept Foreign Rice, Others Worth Over ₦126 Million

The Kebbi State Area Command of the Nigerian Customs Service has seized various goods, including 212 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice valued at over ₦126 million, Naija News reports.

Additionally, the seized goods also included 10,025 litres of petrol, worth over ₦2 million.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Customs Area Comptroller, Iheanacho Ojike.

According to Ojike, the command has been actively combating smuggling by conducting extensive patrols throughout Kebbi. The use of intelligence and community sensitization has been instrumental in enhancing their operations.

He noted that smuggling not only harms the economy but also poses a threat to the well-being of citizens. The measures implemented to tackle this issue have resulted in the confiscation of these items.

He said the items also included “28 bags weighing 25kg each, 200 bales of second-hand clothing (jumbo size) and 50 bales of normal size and 10,025 litres of premium motor spirit”.

Others are “39 lumps of Indian hemp (cannabis sativa), 78 rolls of Diclofenac Sodium, 300 wraps of diazepam tablets 5mg each, 57 packs of sex enhancement drug (black diamond), 150 expired powdered milk, 50 pieces of used tyres and 20 pieces of rims, 20 cartons of foreign spaghetti, 20 bags of foreign sugar and 10 jerry cans of vegetable oils.

“The combined duty paid value of the seized items is N126,278,959.60. The PMS value is not included in the DPV because it is given in our revenue generation section as receipts from auction sales.”

He said the successful operation was made possible by the determination and bravery displayed by the Customs Operations teams, Intelligence Unit, Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT), and cooperation with other agencies.

Ojike mentioned that the Indian hemp will be transferred to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Regarding revenue generation within the command, the comptroller noted that it has been hindered lately because of the border closure involving Nigeria, Benin Republic, and Niger Republic.

“Even with this challenge, the command managed to generate N7,215,500 in the two months under review, which is a 125 per cent increase compared to the two previous months,” The PUNCH quoted Ojike saying.