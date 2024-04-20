Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 20th April 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 19th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1100 and sell at N1150 on Friday 19th April 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1100 Selling Rate N1150

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1160 Selling Rate N1161

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied selling Foreign Exchange (FX) to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators at the rate of N1,001/$1.

Naija News recalls that on April 8, the apex bank announced it sold FX to BDC operators at the rate of N1,101/$.

In a post via its official X handle on Thursday, the CBN said a circular claiming the apex bank announced the sale of $10,000 to BDCs at the rate of $1001/$1 was “fake”.

According to the apex bank, the BDCs are required to sell to eligible end users with a margin of no more than 1.5 percent above the buying cost.

The CBN, therefore, urged Nigerians to always refer to its website for authentic information.