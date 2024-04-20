APC Primary: Ondo Health Commissioner Beaten Over Result Sheets

Tensions flared at the governorship primary election in Ugbo Ward 3, Ilaje council area of Ondo State, leading to a violent assault on the state’s Health Commissioner, Dr. Banjo Ajaka.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred when members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) accused Ajaka of concealing election result sheets.

The confrontation escalated after electoral officers allegedly informed party members that Ajaka was withholding the vital documents necessary for concluding the election process.

This accusation prompted a group of agitated APC members to physically attack the commissioner, beating him severely until he was left in a stupor.

Ajaka was subsequently rushed to a local hospital to receive urgent medical attention following the assault.

According to the witness, “Ajaka, the Commissioner for Health, received a general beating in his home town as his name was mentioned by the INEC officer and some INEC officers together with Aiyedatiwa camp, that compromised the system by removing the reporting sheet from the materials given to them.

“The place was like the ocean of water for the supporters of Chief Olusola Oke. Ugbo Ward 3 people were seriously angry with the ugly situation as they all believed that it was time for Chief Olusola Oke to govern this state.”

Ajaka, who confirmed the incident, said he was attacked because they alleged he was withholding result sheets.

He said they descended on him while he was trying to explain.

The Ondo commissioner told Vanguard that he was accused wrongly.