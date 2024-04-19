Ondo 2024: Two APC Members Arrested Over Printing Of Fake Membership Cards

The Ondo Police Command has arrested two members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for printing fake membership cards ahead of Saturday’s governorship primary election.

Naija News reports that a statement by the state Police Command Spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, in Akure, identified one of the suspects as Ariyo Ajiroba.

The statement read, “On Wednesday, 17th April 2024, the Police received an intel that one Ariyo, a transporter in Ondo town, was registering APC Party members at his residence ahead of the party primaries slated for 20th April 2024.

“Police personnel from Yaba Divisional Headquarters led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police visited the house and recovered the following items from the scene, APC party’s registration booklets, a list of names of purported party members of ward 7 Ondo, 53 passport photographs of different individuals, jotter containing with names, two exercise books with names and phone numbers of people and two slips of a registered form.

“Two suspects have been arrested and are assisting the Police with necessary information to apprehend others involved in this cynicism.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Oladipo, admonishes all political aspirants to caution their supporters whose acts can stir the hornet’s nest in the state.

“The CP also ordered a total clamp down on incendiaries no matter whose ox is gored, as the Command has spread its tentacles to all nooks and crannies of the State to ensure the safety of lives and property and peaceful conduct of the party primaries in the State.”

Recall that seven of the governorship aspirants have raised the alarm over the printing of fake membership cards.

Olusola Oke, Wale Akinterinwa, Diran Iyantan, Dayo Faduyile, Gbenga Edema, Jimi Odimayo, and Senator Jimoh Ibrahim are among the governorship aspirants.