Kogi Commissioner Speaks On Gov Ododo Shielding Yahaya Bello From Arrest

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, has vehemently denied allegations that Governor Usman Ododo facilitated the escape of his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, from an attempted arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The denial comes after a tense standoff at Bello’s Abuja residence, where EFCC officials had staged an operation.

In a recent interview with Channels TV, Fanwo clarified that Governor Ododo, who was present at the scene, did not assist Bello in evading the law enforcement officers.

The commissioner emphasized that Governor Ododo is committed to upholding the laws and legal processes of the country.

“Governor Ododo did not assist in Bello’s departure from his residence; the EFCC’s claims are misinformation aimed at furthering their objectives,” Fanwo stated, addressing the controversy surrounding the incident.

The situation escalated when, after several hours of siege, Governor Ododo was seen leaving Bello’s residence, leading to speculation that Bello had sneaked out with him.

This incident prompted the EFCC officials at the gate to discharge a volley of shots. However, Fanwo rejected these claims, describing them as “baseless” and the product of an organized disinformation campaign.

Fanwo further argued that the former governor is not attempting to avoid arrest, citing a state high court injunction that protects Alhaji Yahaya Bello from harassment by the anti-graft agency.

The commissioner criticized the EFCC’s actions and questioned the agency’s certainty about Bello’s whereabouts.

“Bello is not evading anyone; the existing court injunction protects his fundamental rights,” he added, reinforcing the stance that both the current and former governors respect the rule of law and the Constitution of Nigeria.