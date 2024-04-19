Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 19th April 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1040 and sell at N1100 on Thursday 18th April 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1040 Selling Rate N1100

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1146 Selling Rate N1147

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reduced the Loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) of banks to 50 per cent from 65 per cent.

The apex bank made this known in a circular to Deposit Money Banks titled “Re: Regulatory Measures to Improve Lending to the Real Sector of the Nigerian Economy”.

The circular was signed by the Acting Director of the Banking Supervision Department, CBN, Adetona Adedeji.

In a bid to increase lending to the economy especially Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, retail mortgage and consumer loans, the CBN on July 3, 2019, increased Banks’ LDR to 60 per cent from 57 per cent.

The LDR was further raised to 65 per cent in January 20020.