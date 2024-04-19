2023-2024 Premier League Matchday 34, FA Cup Semi-Finals Fixtures

The 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 34 will go down this weekend, 20 and 21, alongside the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

This means that the Premier League clubs that are involved in the FA Cup Semi-Finals will not be involved in the matchday 34 encounters.

League title contender, Manchester City who were just knocked out of the UEFA Champions League will be busy in the FA Cup Semi-Finals against Chelsea.

Also, Manchester United are hoping to win at least a title in their hot and cold season and will also be busy in the FA Cup semi-finals against a second-tier club, Coventry.

Hence, this weekend might produce a new Premier League table leader since Manchester City who is currently topping the table with two points above Arsenal and Liverpool won’t be in action in the league.

If Arsenal beat Wolves convincingly on Saturday and Liverpool draw or lose to Fulham on Sunday, the Gunners who just crashed out of the Champions League will finish the weekend as table-toppers. If that happens the other way round, The Reds will top the table.

Below are the Premier League matchday 34 fixtures and kick off time:

Saturday, April 20

Luton Town Vs Brentford

3 p.m.

Sheffield United Vs Burnley

3 p.m.

Wolves Vs Arsenal

7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 21

Everton Vs Nottingham Forest

1:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace Vs West Ham

3 p.m.

Aston Villa Vs Bournemouth

3 p.m.

Fulham Vs Liverpool

4:30 p.m.

FA Cup Semi-Finals Fixtures and Kick-Off Time

Saturday, April 20

Manchester City Vs Chelsea

5:15 p.m.

Sunday, April 21

Coventry Vs Manchester United

3:30 p.m.