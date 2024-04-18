Wike Hands ₦20 Million Bounty To FCT Police Command For Arrest Of Kidnapping Kingpins

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has handed over ₦20 million bounty to the FCT Police Command for the arrest of kidnap kingpins.

Naija News reports that the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Benneth Igweh, expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the management and personnel of the FCT Police Command for the kind gesture of Wike, for fulfilling his promise to the Command.

The minister instructed the FCT Command to track down and apprehend or eliminate two notorious bandit/kidnapping leaders who had been causing havoc in Abuja, especially in the Bwari, Dutse Alhaji, and Kubwa areas.

He supported the bold decision/directive by offering a reward of twenty million naira (₦20 million) for the capture of two notorious and most wanted kidnappers on February 14, 2024, and has followed through on his promise with the apprehension of the two wanted kidnappers.

The CP stated that the funds were distributed among tactical teams and divisional police officers to enhance service delivery.

He also assured the Minister and residents of FCT of the command’s unwavering commitment to combat crime and ensure safety.

A statement by FCT Command said, “The implementation of such measures reflects the minister’s leadership and responsiveness to the security and safety of residents.

“The Command is therefore highly honored and grateful for his unflinching and continuous support in combating crime and ensuring the well-being of the residents.

“The CP ensured that the fund was distributed amongst the tactical teams and the divisional police officers of the command to ensure better service delivery.

“He also reassures the Minister and the residents of FCT that the command under his leadership will leave no stone unturned in the fight against crime and criminality and will continue to work assiduously to ensure the safety of residents.

“He urges residents to be vigilant and take advantage of the police emergency lines to report suspicious activities through: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, and 07057337653 PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192.”