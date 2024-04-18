‘Police Reportedly Arrest DJ Switch In Lagos’

Popular Nigerian female Disc Jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, better known as DJ Switch, has reportedly been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

Naija News learnt that DJ Switch is currently on her way to the Magistrate court in Eti-Osa, where she will be arraigned for assaulting and obstructing police officers while on duty.

According to a police source who spoke to LIB, DJ Switch visited the police in Elemoro, Ajah, on Monday, April 15, to complain about a man who allegedly defrauded her and the man was arrested.

The police source said DJ Switch was invited on Wednesday, April 17, to inquire from her what exactly she wanted, whether the accused should be charged to court or released on bail, as it is against the law to detain an accused for more than 48 hours.

According to the source, DJ Switch insisted the accused should make an apology, which would be recorded and shared online, but the man refused.

However, the police decided to take the matter to court since both parties were not bulging.

The police source alleged that while the officers were about to drive out with the accused to court, DJ Switch used her vehicle to block the entrance of the station and allegedly assaulted the female officers attached to the case.

She was then arrested for obstructing police while on duty, resisting arrest as well as assaulting police officers.

The source added that the accused was taken to court and was remanded in prison custody.