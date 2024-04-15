Israel Discloses Extent Of Damage From Iran’s Drone, Missile Assault Amid War Tensions

Advertisement

The Israeli authorities have disclosed the magnitude of the damage inflicted by Iran’s drone and missile strike on its territory.

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari confirmed on Sunday that ballistic missiles directly struck the Nevatim airbase.

That being said, he clarified that the missile caused only “minor damage to infrastructure,” affirming the base’s uninterrupted operational status.

He mentioned that only a young girl was harmed in the strike, underscoring the successful interception of Iran’s drones and cruise missiles before they could breach the nation’s airspace.

“Ballistic missiles, only a small number … single digits … fell in the base and around.

“A direct hit with minor damage that doesn’t do anything to the operational of the base.

“One young girl was in intensive care in hospital due to shrapnel injuries after the attacks,” Hagari said in a morning briefing.

He termed the deployment of ballistic missiles as an “escalatory factor.”

Meanwhile,Pope Francis, on Sunday, made an appeal against a “spiral of violence” after Iran’s missile and drone attack on Israel.

Naija News gathered that the Pope made the appeal in a statement after his traditional Sunday prayer in Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

The Pontiff also warned of a potential regional conflagration, hours after Iran launched drones, estimated to number between 100 and 250 against Israel.