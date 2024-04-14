Junior Pope: FG Begins Investigation Into Boat Accident

Advertisement

The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has launched an investigation into the boat accident that claimed the lives of Nollywood actor, Paul Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope and four others.

Naija News reports that the boat accident involved a commercial speedboat and a fishing canoe on the Anam River in Anambra State on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The boat carrying 12 film crew members and a boat operator reportedly crashed into the canoe, resulting in the loss of five lives.

However, in a statement made available on Sunday, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NSIB, Bimbo Oladeji, said the Bureau has dispatched an investigation team to the accident site.

He said examination of the wreckage from both boats involved in the collision, interviews with surviving crew members, and eyewitnesses, and a review of operational procedures for the commercial speed boat would be analysed, among others.

The statement reads: “The NSIB extends its deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this heartbreaking accident.

“Also, the director general of NSIB, Capt. Alex Badeh Jr, share in your grief and NSIB is fully committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of this tragedy and prevent similar occurrence in the future.

“An investigation team has been dispatched to the accident site, and inquiry has begun. The investigation scope includes, but is not limited to: examination of the wreckage from both vessels involved in the collision, interviews with surviving crew members, and eyewitnesses, review of operational procedures for the commercial speed boat, analysis of weather and environmental conditions at the time of the accident, and assessment of compliance with relevant safety standards and regulations for inland waterway transportation.”

The statement further assured Nigerians that the Bureau would release the preliminary reports of the investigation to the public.

It added: “NSIB will collaborate with relevant authorities, including the Marine Police section of the Anambra State Police Command, maritime authorities, and industry experts during the investigation.

“The bureau will release its findings in a preliminary report, followed by a final report upon the investigation’s conclusion. These reports aim to enhance safety by providing recommendations to prevent similar accidents in the future. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the victims affected by the Anam boat mishap.”