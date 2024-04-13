Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 13th April, 2024

Advertisement

Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 12th April 2024.

The embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, was on Friday arraigned at the Ikeja Special Offences Court, where he was granted a 50 million naira bail.

Naija News reports that Emefiele is facing a 26-count charge bordering on alleged abuse of office and fraud to the tune of $4.5 billion and ₦2.8 billion.

The former CBN is facing the charges alongside his co-defendant, Henry Isioma-Omoile.

During the hearing on Friday, a CBN staff, Monday Osazuwa, disclosed to the court how Emefiele, on different occasions, directed him to collect the sum of $3 million cash in tranches.

Osasuwa, while being led in evidence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), said that he was a dispatch rider in Zenith Bank since 2001 before he joined CBN as a contract staff in 2014.

He noted that the former CBN boss was the managing director of Zenith Bank while he was working as a dispatch rider in the bank.

In his bail ruling on Friday, Justice Rahman Oshodi admitted Emefiele to ₦50 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

The judge ordered the sureties must be gainfully employed and must have made three years of tax payment with the Lagos State Government.

He also said that the sureties must show proper identification and must be registered in the Lagos State Bail Management System.

According to The Nation, Justice Oshodi said he was satisfied with the bail conditions of N1 million, earlier given to Emefiele’s co-defendant, Henry Isioma-Omoil, who is facing another charge before Justice Olufunke Sule-Hamzat of Yaba High Court.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has said the Minister of Works, Works, Dave Umahi, lied about the cost of the 700km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election also faulted the minister for his statement that the coastal highway project will tentatively cost N15.6 trillion.

Naija News reports that Umahi, during an appearance on some Television stations on Thursday, said the project would cost N15.6 trillion ($13bn at an exchange rate of N1,200/$1) while the rail, which will pass through the road will be cost separately.

The former Governor of Ebonyi State also said the project would not be a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), but the federal government would provide 15%- 30% counterpart financing.

Responding to Umahi’s comments in a statement on Friday by his media office, Atiku said the tentative cost of the project would be more than N15.6 trillion, and the cost was the equivalent of the total budget of all 36 states of the federation combined.

The former vice president noted that the project was included in the 2024 budget as the Lagos-Port Harcourt coastal highway and cost N500m, adding that the amount announced by Umahi did not include the cost of the railway component.

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has been sentenced to jail.

The crossdresser was jailed for six months with no option of fine over ‘Abuse of Naira’.

The judgement was handed this morning, April 12.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Bobrisky in court on a six-count charge ranging from Abuse of the Naira and Money laundering.

The court, however, dismissed the money laundering charges but convicted him for Naira Abuse after he confessed to the crime. The court also ordered that he be remanded in EFCC detention in Lagos.

The judge had adjourned hearing for judgement into the case to April 9. However, the court couldn’t sit due to the April 9 to April 11 Eid-Fitri public holiday.

The youth wing of the Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU) worldwide and the Urhobo Youth Leaders Association have called for the release of the detained Ovie of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom, Clement Ikolo, Urhukpe 1.

The Urhobo youth groups raised concerns about partiality in the panel’s composition and demanded the unconditional release of the monarch to his people as a condition to attend the ongoing military inquiry on the Okuama killings.

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Delta State on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Edwin Uzor JP, had invited the President of Youth Wing Worldwide of the UPU, Blessed Ughere, and the President of Urhobo Youths Leaders Association, Samuel Oghotomo.

In response to the invitation, the groups stated that they would refrain from participating in the Military Board of Inquiry investigating the tragic event of March 17 in Okuama until specific conditions were fulfilled.

Expressing their belief that a military-led inquiry lacks the legal authority to investigate civilian matters, they insisted that the perpetrators responsible for the brutal killings be apprehended and turned over to the police for prosecution.

They further urged the military to reconsider the composition of the board by transferring the responsibility of investigation to an independent body capable of ensuring a fair and impartial process.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has listed the advantages its new national identity card project would offer to Nigerians.

The Commission emphasized that the new ID card is designed to promote financial inclusion and other social services.

There have been a series of criticisms which greeted the news of the introduction of the new card as some considered the new policy as unnecessary and a waste of resources, particularly in the light of the challenges facing the current database as it relates to the National Identity Number (NIN).

But the NIMC Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, says the new ID card project is a single, convenient, and general multipurpose card (GMPC), eliminating the need for multiple cards.

He assured that the card process would be seamless and beneficial to the people of the country.

The Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), Obongemem Ekpo, has predicted that the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), otherwise known as cooking gas, will soon crash in Nigeria.

This is as the Minister narrated various measures the federal government is putting in place to ensure the availability of the product at an affordable rate.

Speaking during a forum with elders, stakeholders and youths in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Ekpo blamed the current high price of cooking gas in the country on the exportation of the product.

He, however, revealed that the government is working assiduously to crash the price of cooking gas and make it available locally for use and for the power generating companies.

The Minister stated that the government is working on the establishment of gas plants at various parts of the country and arrest the increasing price through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

He added that a meeting has been held with the International Oil Companies (IOCs), urging them to stop selling their gas (LPG) outside the country.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, on Friday, inaugurated 12 newly-appointed commissioners into his cabinet.

Naija News recalls that the Ondo State House of Assembly had recently confirmed the appointment of the 12 commissioners.

The newly-inaugurated commissioners include Segun Ayerin, Olaolu Akindolire, Amidu Takuro, Dr Banji Ajaka, Boye Ologbese, and Sunday Akinwalire.

Others are Lola Fagbemi and Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, Rasheed Badmus, Olayato Aribo, Adewale Akinlosotu and Barr Gbenga Olaniyi.

The governor, while welcoming the newly-inaugurated commissioners at the Council Chamber in Akure, urged them to contribute significantly to the state’s development agenda.

Aiyedatiwa urged them to justify their appointments through dedicated service, emphasising the administration’s commitment to accelerated development and good governance.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, ahead of the April 20 governorship primary, has expressed relief after being the first aspirant to receive clearance from the All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee on Friday.

This clearance comes amidst swirling controversies and accusations concerning alleged forgery of academic certificates that have marred his campaign in recent weeks.

The allegations against Governor Aiyedatiwa were brought to the forefront by legal practitioner Oladotun Hassan, who petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Police Service Commission.

Hassan’s petition suggested potential interference by a high-ranking officer with the ongoing investigation into Aiyedatiwa’s academic credentials. However, these allegations have been strongly refuted by the governor’s legal team.

Compounding the governor’s challenges, fellow APC governorship aspirant, Gbenga Edema urged the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and the National Working Committee to scrutinize the authenticity of Aiyedatiwa’s certificate.

Edema emphasized that his actions were not motivated by jealousy but by concern over potential electoral repercussions, citing the historical precedent of the APC’s Bayelsa candidate, David Lyon, who was disqualified post-election by the Supreme Court over similar issues.

Despite these controversies, Governor Aiyedatiwa, visibly elated, addressed the press at the APC’s national secretariat, declaring that the certificate issue had been “laid to rest” following his clearance.

Read more Nigerian news on Naija News.