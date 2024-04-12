Junior Pope’s Death: Nollywood Movie Producer, Adanma Luke Reports To Police

Advertisement

Nollywood movie producer, Adanma Luke, has reportedly surrendered herself to the Anambra State Police Command.

Naija News reports that Adanma was the producer of the movie which Nollywood actor, Junior Pope was featuring in before the untimely death in Anam River, alongside four crew members.

In a chat with LIB, the spokesperson of the state command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that Adanma voluntarily turned herself in to the police on Thursday, April 11 and wrote a statement.

Ikenga also said that two boat operators were arrested in connection with the unfortunate incident and are in police custody.

While assuring the public that nothing regarding the incident would be swept under the carpet, Ikenga added that other movie cast and crew members would be invited for questioning.

Meanwhile, Nigerian media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has fumed at Nollywood producers over the burial of make-up artist, Abigail Fredrick, at the river bank in Anambra State.

Naija News earlier reported that the body of Abigail, one of those involved in the boat accident alongside Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, at a river in Anambra state, has been recovered and laid to rest.

Abigail Fredrick’s corpse and the cameraman were found on Thursday, April 11, after the tragic incident on Wednesday.

Film director cum actor, Moses Eskor, in a post via his social media page, revealed that the family of the deceased could not afford the payment for certain traditional sacrifices for her corpse to be taken back home to Akwa Ibom.

He also said the money raised was insufficient for the traditional rites.

Reacting, Daddy Freeze, in a post via his Instagram page, questioned why Nollywood producers could not raise a sufficient amount of money to ensure that Abigail was properly laid to rest.