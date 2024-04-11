Video: Moment Body Of Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope Was Recovered From River

Advertisement

A video showing the moment the body of Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, alongside other Nollywood stars, were recovered from the river has surfaced online.

Naija News reported that the movie star allegedly died on Wednesday, April 10, alongside three of his colleagues after their boat capsized in Anam River in Anambra state.

It was learnt that the Nollywood stars were returning from a movie production when the unfortunate incident happened.

In the video shared online, residents of the area could be heard lamenting and shouting after Junior Pope’s body and other actors were brought out of the river.

In other news, Nollywood actor cum comedian, Babatunde Bernard Tayo, better known as Baba Tee, has expressed different opinions on the DNA test controversy rocking social media.

Naija News reports that for some weeks now, Nigerians have been divided over the need for couples to take DNA tests for their children, given recent cases of paternity fraud.

Speaking in a recent interview with TVC, Baba Tee said women should learn to walk out of a marriage they aren’t comfortable with instead of using domestic violence or infidelity as an excuse for paternity fraud.

The movie star noted there is a high rate of paternity fraud in the country due to several issues, including upbringing and lack of sexual satisfaction.

He, however, said he can accept a child that isn’t his if his partner is remorseful for cheating.