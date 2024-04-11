Rivers: ‘You’re Digging Your Political Grave’ – Fubara Warns LG Chairman Undermining His Authority

Advertisement

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has warned local government chairmen against disrespecting his authority, stating that their actions will lead to their political downfall.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Comprehensive Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Ndoni, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area, Governor Fubara emphasized the imperative of genuine service to the people and criticized personal interest-driven politics.

Naija News reports that the PHC was built and donated to the state government by former Governor Peter Odili.

Governor Fubara’s address coincided with an endorsement from Odili, who declared Fubara as the political leader of the state, solidifying support within the political echelons.

Directing his remarks at local government chairmen, Governor Fubara warned against veering from the path of genuine service to the people and succumbing to personal allegiances, cautioning that such actions would lead to political downfall.

Fubara told the local government chairmen, pretending to be serving the people while worshipping the interests of one man, that they were digging a pit to bury their political careers.

He underscored his administration’s commitment to building an egalitarian society where constructive criticism is welcomed, promoting transparency and accountability in governance.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the populace, Governor Fubara reaffirmed his administration’s support for the welfare of the people, aligning with the vision of national development and prioritizing the needs of the most vulnerable segments of society.